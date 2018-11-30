Deadline To Link Mobile Number With SBI Internet Banking Ends Today: 5 Points

SBI's move is in line with the circular (dated July 6, 2017) issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The deadline for registering State Bank of India (SBI) internet banking with mobile number ends on November 30, 2018 i.e. today. Customers failing to register it will not be able to access the internet banking facilities of SBI from December 1, the lender said on its online portal- onlinesbi.com. "Attention INB (Internet Banking) users, please register your mobile number with us immediately, if not already done, through branch, failing which the internet banking facility may be blocked with effect from 01.12.2018", the lender said.