Canara Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates; What Other Banks Pay

Public sector lender Canara Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from November 1, 2018. Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. Canara Bank has increased fixed deposit interest rate to 7 per cent (for general public) and 7.50 per cent (for senior citizens) for deposits less than Rs 1 crore for a tenure of 1 year, as mentioned on it's official website- canarabank.com. The lender has also introduced special fixed deposit schemes (Canara Shikhar Deposit) for 444 and 555 days.

For the same tenure, other banks offer different rates. It may be noted that banks offer a slightly higher interest rate on FDs to senior citizens.

Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

Canara Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to Canara Bank's website - canarabank.com:

Domestic Rate of Interest (%) p.a. For Deposits less than Rs.1 Crore w.e.f. 01.11.2018 Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen Rate of Interest (% p.a) Rate of Interest (% p.a) 7 days to 14 days 5.75 6.25 15 days to 30 days 5.75 6.25 31 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.75 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 269 days 6.35 6.85 270 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year only 7.0 7.5 Above 1 year to less than 2 years 7 7.5 2 years & above to less than 3 years 6.7 7.2 3 years & above to less than 5 years 6.2 6.7 5 years & above to less than 8 years 6.2 6.7 8 years & above to 10 years 6.2 6.7 444 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit) 7.05 7.55 555 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit) 7.10 7.60

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to State Bank of India's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

However, small finance banks offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits as compared to other larger lenders.