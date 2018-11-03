NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Canara Bank Revises Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates; What Other Banks Pay

Canara Bank has also introduced special fixed deposit schemes (Canara Shikhar Deposit) for 444 and 555 days.

Your Money | | Updated: November 03, 2018 15:17 IST
It may be noted that banks offer a slightly higher interest rate on FDs to senior citizens.

Public sector lender Canara Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from November 1, 2018. Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. Canara Bank has increased fixed deposit interest rate to 7 per cent (for general public) and 7.50 per cent (for senior citizens) for deposits less than Rs 1 crore for a tenure of 1 year, as mentioned on it's official website- canarabank.com. The lender has also introduced special fixed deposit schemes (Canara Shikhar Deposit) for 444 and 555 days.

For the same tenure, other banks offer different rates. It may be noted that banks offer a slightly higher interest rate on FDs to senior citizens. 

Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

Canara Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to Canara Bank's website - canarabank.com:

DomesticRate of Interest (%) p.a.
 For Deposits less than Rs.1 Crore w.e.f. 01.11.2018
Term Deposits (All Maturities)General PublicSenior Citizen
Rate of Interest (% p.a)Rate of Interest (% p.a)
7 days to 14 days 5.756.25
15 days to 30 days5.756.25
31 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 60 days6.256.75
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 269 days6.356.85
270 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year only7.07.5
Above 1 year to less than 2 years77.5
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.77.2
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.26.7
5 years & above to less than 8 years6.26.7
8 years & above to 10 years6.26.7
444 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit)7.057.55
555 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit)7.107.60

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to State Bank of India's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

However, small finance banks offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits as compared to other larger lenders.

canara bank fixed deposit rate revisedfixed deposit (FD) interest rates

