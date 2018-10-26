NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Small Finance Banks Pay Up To 9.5% Interest On Fixed Deposit: Maturity Period, Deposit Limit And Other Details

Across many maturities,small finance banks pay higher interest rates on FDs compared to their larger counterparts.

Your Money | | Updated: October 26, 2018 22:17 IST
FD interest rate: Small finance banks pay an annual return of up to 9.5% on deposits below Rs 1 crore

Small finance banks - which are banks aimed primarily at financial inclusion - pay interest rates in a range of 3.5-9.5 per cent on FDs or fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore. These lenders, such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, provide a variety of maturity periods, from as short as seven days to as long as 10 years. In contrast to market-linked instruments such as equity or mutual funds, FDs provide a fixed return over a pre-defined maturity period, known as term or lock-in. Financial planners often suggest fixed deposit for investors with a low risk appetite.

Here's a comparison of interest rates paid by these small finance banks on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore:

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 5, 2018
7 - 14 days 5.00%
15 - 29 days 5.50%
30 - 45 days 6.00%
46 - 62 days 6.25%
63 - 90 days 6.25%
91 - 120 days 6.50%
121 - 180 days 6.50%
181 - 210 days 6.75%
211 - 270 days 6.75%
271 - 364 days 7.50%
1 year to 18 months 8.00%
18 months 1 day to 2 years 7.75%
2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.75%
3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00%
4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00%
5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00%
(Source: equitasbank.com) 

AU Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from October 10, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days5.50%6.00%
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months6.75%7.25%
3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months6.90%7.40%
6 Months 1 Day  to 13 Months7.00%7.50%
13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months8.25%8.75%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months8.50%9.00%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months7.75%8.25%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months7.75%8.25%
45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months8.00%8.50%
60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months7.25%7.75%
(Source: aubank.in)  

Suryoday Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days5.00%5.50%
91 days to 180 days5.50%6.00%
181 days to 240 days7.50%8.00%
241 days to less than 1 Year7.75%8.25%
1 Year to 2 Years8.50%9.00%
Above 2 Years to 3 Years8.75%9.25%
950 Days*9.00%9.50%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years8.00%8.50%
5 Years8.25%8.75%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years7.25%7.75%
Source: suryodaybank.com)

Jana Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from October 17, 2018
7 days to 45 days6.00%
46 days to 60 days6.50%
61 days to 180 days7.00%
181 days to 365 days8.00%
More than 1 year up to 2 years8.25%
More than 2 years up to 3 years8.50%
More than 3 years up to 5 years8.00%
More than 5 years up to 10 years7.00%
(Source: janabank.com)

Fincare Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days4.00%4.50%
91 days to 180 days6.00%6.50%
181 days to 364 days7.00%7.50%
12 months to 15 months8.00%8.50%
15 months 1 day to 18 months8.25%8.75%
18 months 1 day to 21 months8.50%9.00%
21 months 1 day to 24 months8.75%9.25%
24 months 1 day to 36 months9.00%9.50%
3 years 1 day to 5 years8.00%8.50%
5 years 1 day to 7 years7%7.50%
(Source: fincarebank.com)

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from April 1, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 - 14 days5.75%6.25%
15 - 59 days5.75%6.25%
60 - 90 days6.50%7.00%
91 - 179 days6.75%7.25%
180 - 363 days7.50%8.00%
364 days5.60%6.10%
365 - 727 days8.75%9.25%
728 days6.80%7.30%
729 - 1091 days8.00%8.50%
1092 days5.66%6.16%
1093 - 1819 days7.00%7.50%
1820 days5.65%6.15%
1821 - 3652 days7.00%7.50%
(Source: esafbank.com)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from September 27, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 Days to 15 days 3.50%4.00%
16 Days to 28 Days 3.50%4.00%
29 Days to 45 Days 4.00%4.50%
46 Days to 90 Days 4.50%5.00%
91 Days to 120 Days 5.00%5.50%
121 Days to 179 Days 5.50%6.00%
180 Days to 210 Days 6.00%6.50%
211 Days to 270 Days 7.00%7.50%
271 Days to less than 1 Year 7.50%8.00%
1 Year to 455 Days 8.50%9.00%
456 Days to less than 2 years 9.00%9.50%
2 Years to less than 3 Years 7.85%8.35%
3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.00%7.50%
5 Years 8.00%8.50%
More than 5 Years to 10 Years 7.00%7.50%
(Source: utkarsh.bank)

Across many maturities, small finance banks pay higher interest rates on FDs compared to their larger counterparts.

