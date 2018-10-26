Small Finance Banks Pay Up To 9.5% Interest On Fixed Deposit: Maturity Period, Deposit Limit And Other Details

FD interest rate: Small finance banks pay an annual return of up to 9.5% on deposits below Rs 1 crore

Small finance banks - which are banks aimed primarily at financial inclusion - pay interest rates in a range of 3.5-9.5 per cent on FDs or fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore. These lenders, such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, provide a variety of maturity periods, from as short as seven days to as long as 10 years. In contrast to market-linked instruments such as equity or mutual funds, FDs provide a fixed return over a pre-defined maturity period, known as term or lock-in. Financial planners often suggest fixed deposit for investors with a low risk appetite.

Here's a comparison of interest rates paid by these small finance banks on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore:

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 5, 2018 7 - 14 days 5.00% 15 - 29 days 5.50% 30 - 45 days 6.00% 46 - 62 days 6.25% 63 - 90 days 6.25% 91 - 120 days 6.50% 121 - 180 days 6.50% 181 - 210 days 6.75% 211 - 270 days 6.75% 271 - 364 days 7.50% 1 year to 18 months 8.00% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 7.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.75% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00% (Source: equitasbank.com)

AU Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from October 10, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 5.50% 6.00% 1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 6.75% 7.25% 3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.90% 7.40% 6 Months 1 Day to 13 Months 7.00% 7.50% 13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months 8.25% 8.75% 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 8.50% 9.00% 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.75% 8.25% 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.75% 8.25% 45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months 8.00% 8.50% 60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months 7.25% 7.75% (Source: aubank.in)

Suryoday Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91 days to 180 days 5.50% 6.00% 181 days to 240 days 7.50% 8.00% 241 days to less than 1 Year 7.75% 8.25% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.50% 9.00% Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.75% 9.25% 950 Days* 9.00% 9.50% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% 5 Years 8.25% 8.75% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.75% Source: suryodaybank.com)

Jana Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from October 17, 2018 7 days to 45 days 6.00% 46 days to 60 days 6.50% 61 days to 180 days 7.00% 181 days to 365 days 8.00% More than 1 year up to 2 years 8.25% More than 2 years up to 3 years 8.50% More than 3 years up to 5 years 8.00% More than 5 years up to 10 years 7.00% (Source: janabank.com)

Fincare Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate General Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 4.00% 4.50% 91 days to 180 days 6.00% 6.50% 181 days to 364 days 7.00% 7.50% 12 months to 15 months 8.00% 8.50% 15 months 1 day to 18 months 8.25% 8.75% 18 months 1 day to 21 months 8.50% 9.00% 21 months 1 day to 24 months 8.75% 9.25% 24 months 1 day to 36 months 9.00% 9.50% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 8.00% 8.50% 5 years 1 day to 7 years 7% 7.50% (Source: fincarebank.com)

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from April 1, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 5.75% 6.25% 15 - 59 days 5.75% 6.25% 60 - 90 days 6.50% 7.00% 91 - 179 days 6.75% 7.25% 180 - 363 days 7.50% 8.00% 364 days 5.60% 6.10% 365 - 727 days 8.75% 9.25% 728 days 6.80% 7.30% 729 - 1091 days 8.00% 8.50% 1092 days 5.66% 6.16% 1093 - 1819 days 7.00% 7.50% 1820 days 5.65% 6.15% 1821 - 3652 days 7.00% 7.50% (Source: esafbank.com)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from September 27, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 Days to 15 days 3.50% 4.00% 16 Days to 28 Days 3.50% 4.00% 29 Days to 45 Days 4.00% 4.50% 46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 5.00% 91 Days to 120 Days 5.00% 5.50% 121 Days to 179 Days 5.50% 6.00% 180 Days to 210 Days 6.00% 6.50% 211 Days to 270 Days 7.00% 7.50% 271 Days to less than 1 Year 7.50% 8.00% 1 Year to 455 Days 8.50% 9.00% 456 Days to less than 2 years 9.00% 9.50% 2 Years to less than 3 Years 7.85% 8.35% 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% More than 5 Years to 10 Years 7.00% 7.50% (Source: utkarsh.bank)

Across many maturities, small finance banks pay higher interest rates on FDs compared to their larger counterparts.