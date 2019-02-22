Bank FD Interest Rates On Deposits Below Rs 1 Crore

Bank FDs can be started for specific period, which can be as short as 7 days.

Bank fixed deposit (FD), a secure investment instrument, offers higher interest rates than the deposits in savings accounts. Bank FDs can be started for specific period, which can be as short as 7 days. FD interest rates of most banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for the general public. The interest rates vary according to separate maturity baskets across different lenders. Investors can opt for a monthly, quarterly and annual interest payout. Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), among others offer the facility of opening a fixed deposit.

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PNB Bank on fixed deposits (FDs):

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period Interest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 Tenure Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh) 7.25 7.75 (Source: icicibank.com)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from February 21,2019 according to the bank's website - kotak.com:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from February 21, 2019 Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed General public Senior citizens 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.50% 6.00% 91 - 120 Days 6.25% 6.75% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 Days 6.75% 7.25% 181 Days to 269 Days 6.75% 7.25% 270 Days 6.75% 7.25% 271 Days to 363 Days 7.00% 7.50% 364 Days 7.00% 7.50% 365 Days to 389 Days 7.30% 7.80% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.40% 7.90% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.30% 7.80% 23 Months 7.25% 7.75% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years- less than 3 years 7.25% 7.75% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 7.10% 7.60% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 6.50% 7.00%

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore with effect from February 1,2019 according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Interest rate applicable to domestic/NRO fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore (with effect from 01.02.2019) Maturity period (term) For general public For senior citizens 7 to 14 days 5.75% 6.25% 15 to 29 days 5.75% 6.25% 30 to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 to 90 days 6.35% 6.85% 91 to 179 days 6.35% 6.85% 111 days 6.5% 7% 180 days to 270 Days 6.35% 6.85% 222 days 6.6% 7.1% 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35% 6.85% 333 days 7.1% 7.6% 1 year 6.75% 7.25% 555 days (effective for a period of 01.11.2018 to 31.03.2019) 6.85% 7.35% above 1 year & up to 3 years 6.75% 7.25% above 3 year & up to 5 years 6.25% 6.75% above 5 years & up to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% (Source: pnbindia.in)

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.