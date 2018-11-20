NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Here's A Comparison Of Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Offered By Key Banks

In a bank fixed deposit (FD), investor can park lump sum amount and avail features like assured returns and choice of interest payout.

Your Money | | Updated: November 20, 2018 14:53 IST
SBI last revised its FD interest rates with effect from July 30, 2018.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure investment instruments offered by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. In a bank fixed deposit (FD), investor can park lump sum amount and avail features like assured returns and choice of interest payout. Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others offer the option of opening a FD. Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Recently, ICICI Bank hiked FD interest rates on select maturities. Private sector bank HDFC Bank and state-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) had earlier this month revised their interest rates on fixed deposit.

Public sector lender Vijaya Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from November 12, 2018. State Bank of India, country's largest lender, last revised its FD interest rates with effect from July 30, 2018.

Given below are FD interest rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Bank and Vijaya Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.7%7.2%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Maturity PeriodInterest rates (per annum)
Term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore
New rates (with effect from  November 15)Increase in basis points (bps)
7 days to 14 days4.00%-
15 days to 29 days4.25%-
30 days to 45 days5.50%-
46 days to 60 days6.00%25 bps
61 days to 90 days6.25%25 bps
91 days to 120 days6.25%25 bps
121 days to 184 days6.25%25 bps
185 days to 289 days6.50%-
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%-
1 year to 389 days6.90%15 bps
390 days upto  2 years7.10%10 bps
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.50%25 bps
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.25%-
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7.00%-
5 years (80C FD)7.25%-

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

PNB Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Domestic FD Less Than Rs1 Cr 
(W.E.F. 01.11.2018)
Sl. NoPeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)For Senior Citizen (% p.a.)
17 to 14 days5.76.2
215 to 29days5.76.2
330 to 45 days5.76.2
446 to 90 days6.356.85
591 to 179 days6.356.85
6180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
7271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
81 year6.757.25
9555 days**6.857.35
10above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
11above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
12above 5 years & upto 10 years6.257.27

 

Vijaya Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - vijayabank.com:

Fixed Deposit Interest rates % (p.a)
Serial NumberPeriodBelow 1 crore (General public)
17 days to 29 days5%
230 days to 45 days5.50%
346 days to 60 days6%
461 days to 90 days6%
591 days to 180 days6.35%
6181 days to 269 days6.50%
7270 days to less than 1 Year6.60%
81Year6.80%
9More than 1Year to less than 2Years6.80%
102 Years6.80%
11More than 2 Years to less than 3 Years6.80%
123 years to 5 Years6.80%
13Above 5 Years6.80%

 

The additional interest rate for Senior Citizens is 0.50 per cent per annum and is applicable only for the deposits below Rs 1 crore from the period of 1 year to 5 years, Vijaya Bank noted on it's website.

