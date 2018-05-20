E-Tourist Visa: Government Garners Revenue Of Rs 1,400 Crore Since 2014, the government has been offering e-visa to the citizens of 163 countries

The e-Visa fees are divided into four slabs of zero, $25, $50 and $75 which were fixed on reciprocity and depending on nationality.



The e-Visa scheme has been implemented by the foreigners division of the home ministry in a bid to improve the efficiency and transparency of various services being provided to foreign nationals. The facility is now available for nationals of 163 countries for entry into India through 25 international airports and five sea ports. Under the e-visa scheme, an applicant, when an online application is submitted, receives an e-mail authorising him or her to travel to India after it has been approved. The tourist can travel with a print-out of this authorisation, another official said.



On arrival, the visitor has to present the authorisation to the immigration authorities who would then allow the entry into the country. The e-Visa scheme also covers business and medical categories, apart from tourism.



The government rules permit that the visitors on e-Visa are allowed to stay in the country for two months. The window for application under e-Visa scheme has been raised from 30 days to 120 days and duration of stay on e-Visa has been raised from 30 days to 60 days with double entry on e-tourist and e-business visa and triple entry on e-medical visa.



In a bid to promote cruise tourism, the government has allowed the cruise tourists with e-Visas to be exempted from biometric enrolment. The exemption will be in force till December 31, 2020 as many of the cruise ships coming to India are large ships with anywhere between 2,000 to 4,000 passengers on board.



