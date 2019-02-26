How To Check Status Of Income Tax Return (ITR) Filed Online

E-filing of ITR: The taxman enables assessees to check the status of their e-filed return online

Did you know you can check the status of your filed income tax return online? The Income Tax Department enables income tax assessees to check the status of their ITR (income tax return) online through its e-filing portal, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Using this facility, individuals who had filed their income tax online (through the e-filing process) can find information on the status of their submission, according to the Income Tax Department's website. This means the status of only those income tax returns that are filed online - or e-filed - is available through the taxman's online service. (Also read: How much income tax you can save in Assessment Year 2020-21)

The income tax assessee is required to provide details such as his or her PAN (Permanent Account Number) and the acknowledgement number in order to access this facility.

Here's how to check the status of your e-filed income tax return online through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal:

The user is required to find and click on the "ITR Status" option given on the homepage of the income tax e-filing portal.

On the next page, the user may proceed by clicking on "submit" after entering details such as PAN and acknowledgement number in the designated spaces. (Also read: Post office savings schemes with income tax benefits)

Acknowledgement number is an identification number provided by the Income Tax Department on submission of an income tax return online through its e-filing portal.

On a successful entry, the portal displays the message: "Return submitted and verified." This indicates that the income tax return has been filed as well as verified.

Meanwhile, March 31 is the due date for assessees to link their PAN with Aadhaar. In other words, if you haven't linked the two identification numbers already, you have less than five weeks to do so. (Read: How to link PAN with Aadhaar)