Profit
How Your Tax Liability Will Change In Assessment Year 2020-21

The government chose to maintain status quo on income tax slabs.

Tax | | Updated: February 11, 2019 12:54 IST
The Finance Bill 2019 proposes a full tax rebate on annual personal income up to Rs 5 lakh. Not to be confused with income tax exemption, this rebate is applicable only if taxable income (after available income tax deductions) stands below Rs 5 lakh in a year. The government however chose to maintain status quo on income tax slabs. This translates into an income tax rebate of Rs 12,500 for individuals with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh, which the tax liability for such assessees will become nil. 

Here are few examples shared by tax experts explaining the latest changes in income tax rules:

Budget 2019 tax calculation examples
Taxable annual income in rupees (after adjusting deductions)3,50,0004,00,0005,00,00010,00,000
Tax 5,000 (@ 5% on 1,00,000)7,500 (@ 5% on 1,50,000)12,500 (@ 5% on 2,50,000)1,12,500 (@5% on 2,50,000, 20% on 5,00,000)
Rebate under Section 87A of I-T Act5,0007,50012,500NA
Tax liability0001,12,500
Cess @ 4%0004,500
Tax payable (after cess)0001,17,000
Budget 2018 examples
Taxable income3,50,0004,00,0005,00,00010,00,000
Tax5,0007,50012,5001,12,500
Rebate2,500NANANA
Balance Tax2,5007,50012,5001,12,500
Cess1003005004,500
Tax payable2,6007,80013,0001,17,000

The government also proposed to raise the standard deduction limit by 25 per cent to Rs 50,000. This means that in Assessment Year 2020-21, a fixed deduction of Rs 50,000 in taxable income will be applicable to employees and pensioners.

Income tax

