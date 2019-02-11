How Your Tax Liability Will Change In Assessment Year 2020-21

The Finance Bill 2019 proposes a full tax rebate on annual personal income up to Rs 5 lakh. Not to be confused with income tax exemption, this rebate is applicable only if taxable income (after available income tax deductions) stands below Rs 5 lakh in a year. The government however chose to maintain status quo on income tax slabs. This translates into an income tax rebate of Rs 12,500 for individuals with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh, which the tax liability for such assessees will become nil.
Here are few examples shared by tax experts explaining the latest changes in income tax rules:
|Budget 2019 tax calculation examples
|Taxable annual income in rupees (after adjusting deductions)
|3,50,000
|4,00,000
|5,00,000
|10,00,000
|Tax
|5,000 (@ 5% on 1,00,000)
|7,500 (@ 5% on 1,50,000)
|12,500 (@ 5% on 2,50,000)
|1,12,500 (@5% on 2,50,000, 20% on 5,00,000)
|Rebate under Section 87A of I-T Act
|5,000
|7,500
|12,500
|NA
|Tax liability
|0
|0
|0
|1,12,500
|Cess @ 4%
|0
|0
|0
|4,500
|Tax payable (after cess)
|0
|0
|0
|1,17,000
|Budget 2018 examples
|Taxable income
|3,50,000
|4,00,000
|5,00,000
|10,00,000
|Tax
|5,000
|7,500
|12,500
|1,12,500
|Rebate
|2,500
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Balance Tax
|2,500
|7,500
|12,500
|1,12,500
|Cess
|100
|300
|500
|4,500
|Tax payable
|2,600
|7,800
|13,000
|1,17,000
The government also proposed to raise the standard deduction limit by 25 per cent to Rs 50,000. This means that in Assessment Year 2020-21, a fixed deduction of Rs 50,000 in taxable income will be applicable to employees and pensioners.