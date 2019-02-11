How Your Tax Liability Will Change In Assessment Year 2020-21

The Finance Bill 2019 proposes a full tax rebate on annual personal income up to Rs 5 lakh. Not to be confused with income tax exemption, this rebate is applicable only if taxable income (after available income tax deductions) stands below Rs 5 lakh in a year. The government however chose to maintain status quo on income tax slabs. This translates into an income tax rebate of Rs 12,500 for individuals with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh, which the tax liability for such assessees will become nil.

Here are few examples shared by tax experts explaining the latest changes in income tax rules:

Budget 2019 tax calculation examples Taxable annual income in rupees (after adjusting deductions) 3,50,000 4,00,000 5,00,000 10,00,000 Tax 5,000 (@ 5% on 1,00,000) 7,500 (@ 5% on 1,50,000) 12,500 (@ 5% on 2,50,000) 1,12,500 (@5% on 2,50,000, 20% on 5,00,000) Rebate under Section 87A of I-T Act 5,000 7,500 12,500 NA Tax liability 0 0 0 1,12,500 Cess @ 4% 0 0 0 4,500 Tax payable (after cess) 0 0 0 1,17,000 Budget 2018 examples Taxable income 3,50,000 4,00,000 5,00,000 10,00,000 Tax 5,000 7,500 12,500 1,12,500 Rebate 2,500 NA NA NA Balance Tax 2,500 7,500 12,500 1,12,500 Cess 100 300 500 4,500 Tax payable 2,600 7,800 13,000 1,17,000

The government also proposed to raise the standard deduction limit by 25 per cent to Rs 50,000. This means that in Assessment Year 2020-21, a fixed deduction of Rs 50,000 in taxable income will be applicable to employees and pensioners.