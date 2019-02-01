Full Tax Rebate On Annual Income Up To Rs 5 Lakh, Says Piyush Goyal

The income tax proposal benefit will benefit about 3 crore taxpayers, said Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday proposed a full tax rebate for individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh. The income tax proposal will benefit three crore taxpayers, Mr Goyal said.

Here are key income tax changes announced:

Individuals with gross income up to 6.5 lakh rupees a year won't need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities The move to provide benefit worth Rs 18,500 crore to 3 crore assesses Standard deduction limit raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000

