Gold Prices Rise Today, Silver Also Gain: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices rose Rs 100 today. Prices had also risen by Rs 100 on Saturday

New Delhi: Gold prices rose today at the bullion market today, advancing by Rs 100 to Rs 32,180 per 10 grams. Traders attributed the price gains to buying by local jewellers amid firm global gold prices. Gold rates had gone up by Rs 100 in Saturday's trade. Wedding season demand at domestic spot gold market kept the prices higher. Silver prices also followed suit, rising by Rs 100 to Rs 40,600 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Globally, gold prices rose today, before they shed some gains.