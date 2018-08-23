NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Closes Above 38,300 For First Time, Nifty Settles At 11,582

Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, HCL Tech and Lupin were the top gainers on Nifty50.

Market | | Updated: August 23, 2018 15:40 IST
Gains were led by IT, pharma and energy stocks.

Domestic stock markets on Thursday closed on record highs after touching all-time highs in the intraday trade. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 38,336.76, 0.13 per cent or 51.01 points higher while broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,582.75, 0.10 per cent or 11.85 points after it crossed the 11,600-mark earlier in the day. Gains were led by IT, pharma and energy stocks. Construction major L&T rose almost 2 per cent after its board approved a share buyback worth Rs. 9,000 crore. Among other major advancers were Reliance Industries, NTPC and Adani Ports on the 30-pack Sensex. Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, NTPC, HCL Tech and Adani Ports were the top gainers on Nifty50.

Sensex Nifty

