Reliance Industries' Market Cap Crosses Rs 8 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries hit a market cap of over Rs 8 lakh crore in intra-day trade.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries surpassed the market capitalization of Rs 8 lakh crore in intra-day trade on Thursday. At 2:17 pm, one share of RIL traded at Rs 1270.95, with a gain of Rs 24.45 or 1.96 per cent. At this level, the company's market cap was Rs 8,05,990.62 crore, data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) showed. Reliance Industries was among the top five gainers of the S&P BSE Sensex, which traded at 38,357.18, up 71.43 points or 0.19 per cent.

RIL shares opened at 1,244 apeice on the BSE and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,272. A total of 2.72 lakh RIL shares changed hands on the BSE. RIL shares traded with moderate volumes as compared to 3.58 lakh two-week average.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), RIL shares traded at 1,272.45, up Rs 25.25 or 2.02 per cent. RIL shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,272.50 on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty50 traded at 11,581.40.

Last month, at Rs 7.47 lakh crore RIL surpassed market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).