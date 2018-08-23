Nifty Hits 11,600, Sensex Opens Above 38,400 For First Time

Stock Market on Thursday: The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.28% as all 10 stocks advanced in trade.

The domestic equity markets opened at fresh highs on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex started the session at 38,416.65 and the Nifty50 at 11,620.70. At 9:18 am, the Sensex traded at 38,412.19, up 126.44 points or 0.33 per cent and the Nifty50 at 11,600.25, with a gain of 29.35 or 0.25 per cent. Thirty-six out of 50 Nifty stocks were in the green. Bharti Airtel (up 1.50 per cent), Wipro (up 1.20 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 1.22 per cent), HDFC ( up 1.01 per cent), and PowerGrid Corporation (up 0.96 per cent) were the top Sensex gainers.

The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.28 per cent as all 10 stocks advanced in trade.

HDFC, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever contributed the most to Sensex's gains.

Asian shares slipped as a deadline loomed for fresh US tariffs on China and amid speculation US President Donald Trump's political position could be threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers.

US and Chinese officials met for the first time in over two months to find a way out of their deepening trade conflict, but there was no evidence the low-level discussions would halt a new round of US tariffs due Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.5 per cent while South Korea's Kospi eased 0.1 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent while Chinese shares were a bit firmer too.

While on Wednesday, stock markets were shut on account of Bakrid, on Tuesday, Nifty and Sensex ended at fresh closing highs of 11,570.90 and 38,285.75 respectively.

On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors bought net equities of Rs 254.25 crore and Rs 197.87 crore respectively, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. (With Reuters inputs)