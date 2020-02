Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Domestic currency markets remained shut on Wednesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. On Tuesday, the rupee had declined by 22 paise to close at a nearly three-week low of 71.54 against the greenback.

The money markets will resume trading on Thursday, and will again remain shut the next day for the Mahashivratri holiday.