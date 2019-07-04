Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her First Budget On Friday, Here's What To Expect

Ms Sitharaman also has to take into account a tough disinvestment target in a slowing economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce her first budget on Friday, outlining the priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term after a massive election victory. Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman finance minister, is widely expected to boost spending and provide tax relief in the much-anticipated Union Budget. The Budget poses a number of challenges for the re-elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, ranging from a slowdown in the economy to weak consumption and shrinking tax collections. Economists say the Finance Minister needs to announce measures that spur growth without straining expenditure much.