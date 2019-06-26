Here Are Key Announcements From Piyush Goyal's Interim Budget

Piyush Goyal had presented the Interim Budget, a vote on account, on February 1

Union minister Piyush Goyal had presented the Interim Budget, a vote on account, on February 1, which was the last Budget of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Lok Sabha elections. Mr Goyal had presented the Interim Budget as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on leave due to medical reasons. The government had announced major relief for farmers, individual taxpayers and small businesses. Ahead of the full Budget for 2019-20, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here's are the major announcements from Interim Budget:

Income tax changes

In a major relief to tax payers, Mr Goyal had announced a full rebate on personal income up to Rs. 5 lakh in a year to a 25 per cent hike in standard deduction threshold.

He also announced that the standard deduction would be be raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000 and the TDS (tax deduction at source) threshold would be raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 on interest earned on bank and post office deposits.

Farmers

A scheme - Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) - to provide direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers with less than two hectares of land with effect from December 1, 2018, was announced.

The minister also announced expansion of the interest subvention for loans taken under Kisan Credit Card to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishing.

Defence & Space

The defence budget of the country crossed Rs 3 lakh crore-mark as the outlay for the armed forces was increased in the interim budget to Rs 3,05,296 crore against last year's revised estimate of Rs 2,85,423 crore -- a hike of 6.96 per cent.

With a vision to expand the country's space programme and sending an Indian astronaut into space by 2022, the government allocated more than Rs 10,000 crore for space programme in the Interim Budget.

Unorganised sector

For workers in the unorganised sector, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan was announced to provide assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 per month. Under the scheme, the workers would receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after 60 years of age. A worker joining the scheme on attaining 29 years of age or above will have to contribute Rs. 100 per month while those joining the at the age of 18 will have to contribute Rs. 55 per month

MSME sector

With an aim to support the MSME sector, the government announced 2 per cent interest subvention for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for loans up to Rs 1 crore.

Budgetary allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was increased by Rs 5,000 crore year-on-year to Rs 60,000 crore, its highest-ever allocation to the programme since its launch in 2006.

