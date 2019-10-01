Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Below 11,300; Bank Shares Worst Hit: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets suffered sharp losses on Tuesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex falling more than 700 points amid volatile trade. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark slumped as much as 226.55 points to hit 11,247.90 at the lowest level of the day. The Sensex dropped to as much as 37,929.89, down 737.44 points from its previous close. A selloff across sectors led by banking and metal stocks dragged the markets lower. Analysts say the decision by the Reserve Bank of India in its upcoming bi-monthly review will be monitored closely.

Here are 10 things to know about the sharp fall in stocks markets today:

At 2:18 pm, the Sensex traded 633.37 points - or 1.64 per cent - lower at 38,033.96 while the Nifty was at 11,253.65, down 220.80 points - or 1.92 per cent - from its previous close. Forty four stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty traded in the negative zone at the time. Top percentage laggards on the index were Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Grasim, trading between 5.49 per cent and 26.09 per cent lower. Reliance Industries, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the top drags on Sensex, wiping out nearly 300 points from the index. The Nifty Bank - comprising shares of 12 major lenders in the country - fell 3.52 per cent during the session, with Yes Bank and SBI dropping as much as 23.79 per cent and 8.66 per cent respectively. Analysts said a deepening crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and fraud allegations against mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance were hurting market sentiment. "Governance issues at a cooperative bank are causing collateral damage in banking space highlighting concerns in the sector. Moreover, suspension of a big broker by the NSE has triggered a sense of panic in the market,” Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Investment Managers told NDTV. The NSE said in a notification it had suspended Kolkata-based BMA Wealth Creators due to non-compliance with regulatory provisions across segments from October 1. Official data released on Monday showed the country's infrastructure output contracted 0.5 per cent in August, marking the first fall since April 2015. The weak factory activity highlights the weakness in the economy which expanded at its worst pace in more than six years in the first quarter of 2019-20. The government has in the past one month announced a slew of measures - from withdrawal of higher taxes on foreign investors, a mega bank consolidation plan and a reduction in corporation taxes - to push consumption and growth. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee began a three-day bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday. Many economists expect the central bank to announce a rate cut on Friday.

