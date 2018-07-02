Airtel's Postpaid Plans: Rs 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199

Airtel Postpaid Plan: In the plan priced at Rs 399 per month, Airtel offers 20 GB data per month

Bharti Airtel, country's largest telecom operator, offers a host of postpaid plans for its subscribers. The telecom operator's plan ranges from Rs 399 to Rs 1,199. These plans offer unlimited calling and rollover data facility, with many additional benefits. Airtel postpaid plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,199. These are among Airtel's best-selling postpaid plans, said the telecom operator's on its website - airtel.in. It recently revised its Rs 649 plan to offer additional data benefits with it.

Airtel's postpaid plans in detail:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid recharge plan in detail:

In the plan priced at Rs. 399 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 20 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscription of Wynk Music is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid recharge plan in detail:

In the plan priced at Rs. 499 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits with this plan. Customers also get one-year subscription of Amazon Prime.

Airtel's Rs. 649 postpaid recharge plan in detail:

In the plan priced at Rs. 649 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 90 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits with this plan. Customers also get one-year subscription of Amazon Prime and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. The plan is available for two connections.

Airtel's Rs. 799 postpaid recharge plan in detail:

In the plan priced at Rs. 799 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 60 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits with this plan. Customers also get one-year subscription of Amazon Prime and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. The plan is available for three connections.

Airtel's Rs. 1,199 postpaid recharge plan in detail:

In the plan priced at Rs. 1,199 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 90 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits with this plan. Customers also get one-year subscription of Amazon Prime and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. The plan is available for four connections.