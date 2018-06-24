NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
How Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500 Compare

Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel's postpaid plans come with unlimited calling and data benefits with rollover facility, among other features.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: June 24, 2018 19:49 IST
These postpaid plans amid high competition in the telecom sector.

Vodafone India recently revamped all its postpaid recharge plans to increase data benefits and add a host of other benefits, in a move viewed as means to take on rival telecom operators. After offering a number of prepaid recharge plans, telecom companies are now offering postpaid plans at attractive rates with more benefits to lure customers and increase customer base. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation.

Here are the postpaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone India under Rs. 500:


Airtel postpaid plans priced under Rs 500

In a postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 20 GB data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one.

In a separate plan at Rs 499 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling and 40 GB data per month with the rollover facility, among other benefits. 

Vodafone postpaid plans under Rs 500

In a postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 per month, Vodafone subscribers get unlimited calling and 40 GB of data per month with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB, among other benefits.

Vodafone offers unlimited calling and 75 GB of data per month with a rollover benefit of up to 200 in a separate postpaid plan priced at Rs 499.


Reliance Jio postpaid plans under Rs 500

In a postpaid plan priced at Rs 199 per month, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month, among other benefits. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs 20 per GB.

