Airtel Revamps Rs 649 Postpaid Plan To Offer More Data. Details Here

Under the revised plan, Airtel is offering 90 GB data per month.

Bharti Airtel has recently made a revision in its postpaid plan priced at Rs 649. The telecom operator has increased the data benefit to 90 GB data per month, according to its official website -- airtel.in. Earlier, Airtel offered 50 GB data per month. The Rs 649 plan is Airtel's one of the 'Best Selling Postpaid Plans' along with Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1,199, according to the operator. However, the Sunil Mittal-owned company has not made any changes in other plans in the category.

Airtel's Rs 649 postpaid recharge plan in detail:

In the plan priced at Rs. 649 per month, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 60 GB data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits in this plan. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime and A free add-on connection with unlimited calls is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

(Earlier, Airtel offered 50 GB per month)

Last month, Vodafone also revised all its postpaid recharge plans by increasing data benefits, along with other features. Vodafone's postpaid packs, called as RED postpaid plans, are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999.

Reliance Jio offers postpaid plan at Rs. 199 per month. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and SMSes free of cost for the billing cycle, as well as 25 GBs of mobile data, among other benefits.