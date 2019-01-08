Banking Operations Partially Hit Due To Trade Unions Strike: 10 Things To Know

Operation in SBI (State Bank of India) and private sector banks remain unaffected.

Banking operations were affected in some parts of the country on Tuesday as a section of employees refrained from work in support of the two-day strike call given by ten central trade unions (CTUs), reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). A two-day strike on January 8 and 9 has been called by the central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies for workers adopted by the government. The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees' Federation of India (BEFI) have supported the strike, which has impacted banking operations where these two unions are strong, the agency noted.