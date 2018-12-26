State-Owned Bank Employees On Strike Today: 10 Things To Know

Bank strike today: This is the second bank strike in less than a week.

Branches of state-owned banks are shut on Wednesday on account of a nation-wide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) against the proposed amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda. However, private sector banks, whose employees are not part of the UFBU, continue to function as usual. The UFBU, which is an umbrella body of nine bank unions, claims to have nearly 10 lakh bank employees and officers across public sector banks as members.