Brace For 5-Day Bank Holiday Ahead

December 24 (Monday) will provide window for carrying out transactions since it is a working day.

In the wake of strikes and holidays, banks will remain closed from Friday to Wednesday, except Monday and the banking services could adversely be affected on these days, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). All India Bank Officers Confederation's (AIBOC) association and United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have threatened to observe strikes on December 21 and 26 respectively. The banks will remain shut on December 22 and 23 (Saturday and Sunday), and December 25 for Christmas. Besides Sundays, banks at present observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays each month since September, 2015.

December 24 (Monday) will provide window for carrying out transactions since it is a working day. So, between December 21 and 26, bank branches will remain closed on all days except December 24.

AIBOC has called a strike on Friday, demanding unconditional mandate for the XIth bipartite wage revision talks, officials were quoted as saying in a report by Indo Asian News Agency (IANS). "We called the strike on December 21 demanding full and unconditional mandate for the XIth bipartite wage revision talks based on a charter of demands submitted in May, 2017. No headway has been made in the process so far even after 19 months since discussion on wage revision began," said Sajay Das, AIBOC Assistant General Secretary. During strike on Friday, services at ATMs are expected to be "normal" while on December 26, ATM services would also be affected.