Banking Services Likely To Be Hit On January 8, 9: All You Need To Know

This is the third bank strike in less than a month.

Banking services are likely to be hit across the country on January 8-9 as a section of state-run bank employees have decided to go on a two-day strike in support of the nation-wide strike call given by 10 central trade unions against the government's alleged anti-worker policy, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BSFI) have informed the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) of the two-day nationwide strike, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).