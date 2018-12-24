Banks To Remain Closed On Tuesday, Wednesday

Bank employees have called a strike on Wednesday, December 26, a day after the December 25 holiday for Christmas. With the failure of conciliation talks, about 10 lakh employees in private and government banks would go on strike on December 26 protesting against the merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, trade union All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said last week. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the top nine bank unions including AIBEA, has also decided to hold a strike on December 26 against the proposed merger of three state-run banks.