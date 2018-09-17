Bank Of Baroda, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank To Create India's Third Largest Bank: 10 Points

Bank of Baroda's network strength will enable customers of the other two banks to have global access

The government said on Monday announced a plan to merge three state-run banks. Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda will be merged to create the third largest bank in the country, as part of efforts to clean up the country's banking system, an official release said. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government has suggested the banks to consider the proposal. At present, state-run State Bank of India, and private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are the three largest lenders in the country.