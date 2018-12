The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) - a consortium of nine unions in the banking sector - will strike work on December 26 opposing the merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said on Saturday.

The AIBEA is one of the constituents of the UFBU.

In a statement, the AIBEA said the unions in the banking sector were opposed to the merger of three banks.

In September, the government had announced a plan to merge three state-run banks.