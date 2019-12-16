Bank Of Baroda Pays 6.25% Interest On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

Bank Of Baroda FD Interest Rate: Bank of Baroda offers 12 maturity options for retail FDs. It offers a 6.25% return rate to its customers on one-year FDs.

Bank Of Baroda FD Rate: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda pays interest rates to the tune of 4.5-6.3 per cent to customers on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. These fixed deposits - also known as retail term deposits - are available in 12 maturity options ranging from seven days to 10 years at the state-run lender. For example, on a fixed deposit up to Rs 2 crore of one year, Bank of Baroda pays interest at the rate of 6.25 per cent to customers, according to its website - bankofbaroda.in. (Also Read: Compare Bank FD Rates Paid By Peers Here)

Bank of Baroda pays the following interest rates on retail fixed deposits:

Bank Of Baroda Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From November 26)
Seven to 40 days4.5%
15 to 45 days4.5%
46 to 90 days4.75%
91 to 180 days5.5%
181 to 270 days5.9%
271 days to less than one year5.9%
One year6.25%
Above one year to 400 days6.3%
Above 400 days up to two years6.25%
Above two years up to three years6.25%
Above three years up to five years6.25%
Above five years up to 10 years6.25%
(Source: bankofbaroda.in)
(Bank Of Baroda FD Interest Rates: On fixed deposits of two years, Bank of Baroda provides a return of 6.25 to its customers, according to its website)

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.

