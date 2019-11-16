Latest Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda

All three banks provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers

State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda offer interest rates to the tune of 3.50-6.50 per cent on fixed deposits - also known as term deposits - up to Rs 2 crore. These banks provide a myriad of maturity options to retail customers for setting up fixed deposits, starting from seven days to as long as 10 years. All three banks provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers. For example, the country's largest lender, SBI, pays interest at the rate of 4.50-6.25 to the general public and 5.00-6.75 to senior citizens on these fixed deposits.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

State Bank of India offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from November 10, according to the lender's website - sbi.co.in:

Term Interest Rate General Public Senior Citizens Seven to 45 days 4.50% 5% 46 to 179 days 5.50% 6% 180 to 210 days 5.80% 6.30% 211 days to less than one year 5.80% 6.30% One year to less than two years 6.25% 6.75% Two years to less than three years 6.25% 6.75% Three years to less than five years 6.25% 6.75% Five years and up to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% (Source: sbi.co.in)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Kotak Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from November 6, 2019, according to its website - kotak.com:

Period General Public Senior Citizen 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 4.75% 5.25% 46 - 90 Days 5.25% 5.75% 91 - 120 Days 5.40% 5.90% 121 - 179 days 5.40% 5.90% 180 Days 5.80% 6.30% 181 Days to 269 Days 5.90% 6.40% 270 Days 6.00% 6.50% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.25% 6.75% 364 Days 6.40% 6.90% 365 Days to 389 Days 6.40% 6.90% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 6.50% 7.00% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 6.45% 6.95% 23 Months 6.45% 6.95% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 6.45% 6.95% 2 years- less than 3 years 6.40% 6.90% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.25% 6.75% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.25% 6.75% 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 6.25% 6.75%

(Source: kotak.com)

Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Rates

Bank of Baroda offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from November 1, 2019, according to the lender's website - bankofbaroda.in:

Period General Public Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.5 5 15 days to 45 days 4.5 5 46 days to 90 days 4.75 5.25 91 days to 180 days 5.5 6 181 days to 270 days 5.95 6.45 271 days & above and less than 1 year 5.95 6.45 1 year 6.4 6.9 Above 1 year to 400 days 6.4 6.9 Above 400 days and up to 2 Years 6.4 6.9 Above 2 Years and up to 3 Years 6.4 6.9 Above 3 Years and up to 5 Years 6.25 6.75 Above 5 Years and up to 10 Years 6.25 6.75

(Source: bankofbaroda.in)

Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.