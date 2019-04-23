ATM Card Charges Levied By Top 3 Lenders For Cash Transactions, Other Services

Banks also charge an amount for the issuance and annual maintenance of ATM cards.

Major banks, from state-run State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, have set certain rules for making transactions at ATMs. These lenders offer a certain limited number of ATM card transactions free of cost every month. After exhausting the permitted number of free transactions, these banks charge customers. ATM card charges, applied by the banks, depend on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country. Additionally, banks also charge an amount for the issuance and annual maintenance of these ATM cards.

Given below is a comparison of various types of ATM-cum-debit card charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI offers several types of ATM-cum-debit cards. These ATM cards enable customers to make cash withdrawals up to a certain limit. For example, SBI's Global International debit card allows customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day,

Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including tax)

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank allows the first five transactions in a month free of cost at its own ATMs. In case of metro-ATMs of other banks, the bank allows the first three transactions in a month free of cost. In case of non-metro ATMs, the customers are allowed the first five transactions in a month free of cost.

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards, according to bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES ATM card No Charge ATM card - Replacement charges Replacement of a lost card - Rs. 200 (plus taxes) ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs No Charge up to the permitted limit (effective 1st Dec 2014) Debit Card - Annual Fee - Regular Rs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Regular Rs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Annual Fee - Platinum Rs. 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15) Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Platinum Rs. 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15) Debit Card - Replacement charges Replacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs.200 plus applicable taxes Add-on debit card - Regular One add-on card - No Charge for the first year Rs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMs No Charge Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs First 5 Transactions Free across all Cities Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under: Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) PIN regeneration charge Rs. 50 (plus taxes) Number of Cash transactions 4 free cash transactions per month (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) 5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied Value of Cash transactions Any HDFC Branch (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) 2 lakh - Free per month per account. Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) Third party Cash transaction Upto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed

ICICI Bank

For transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs, the bank allows the customer the first 5 transactions in a month free of cost. Individuals are permitted to make the first three transactions in a month free of cost at a non-ICICI Bank metro ATM. In case the ATM is located in any other city within the country, the bank allows five transactions a month without any charges.

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - icicibank.com:

Transaction type Transaction charges Joining Fee Rs. 250 + GST as applicable Annual Fee Rs. 250 + GST as applicable Lost card replacement Rs. 199 + GST as applicable Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM's Free Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM's Rs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM's Free Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM's Rs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

India Post, which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, also offers an ATM card facility with its savings accounts.

