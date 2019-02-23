ATM Charges Levied By SBI, Post Office For Cash Transactions

SBI also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of an ATM-cum-debit card.

Top lenders and post offices (which also provide banking services) across the country offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the permitted number of free transactions. The ATM card charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank or post office where the customer's account is located or some other bank or post office - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country. State-run State Bank of India (SBI) also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of an ATM-cum-debit card.

Given below is a comparison of various types of ATM-cum-debit card charges levied by SBI and post office:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including tax) Post office Here are the various charges of Post office's ATM cards as stated on India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in:

India Post (post office) ATM transaction limits/charges Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit Rs 25,000 Cash withdrawal limit per transaction Rs 10,000 Charges for transactions done at DOP ATMs Free (Both Financial & Non Financial) with a limit of 5 Financial transactions per day Permissible free transactions at other Bank ATMs (per month) Metro Cities - 3 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) Non Metro Cities - 5 free transactions (Both Financial & Non Financial) Charges after exceeding permissible free transaction limit at other Bank ATMs Financial & Non Financial Transactions - Rs 20 + Applicable GST

Post office offers several types of accounts such as saving account, fixed deposit account, senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) account and recurring deposit account.