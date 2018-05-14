Amazon, Flipkart Offers In 4-Day Sale: Cashback And Other Details The four-day sales by Amazon India and Flipkart come days after US-based Walmart Inc acquired a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion.

Separate online sales by Amazon India and Flipkart are open till May 16



Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale



Flipkart is offering discounts across categories such as smartphones, tablets, TVs and other appliances, among others, according to the e-commerce company's website. Flipkart is offering discounts on brands such as Samsung, Redmi, iPhone, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, Infinix and Honor.





Flipkart has announced a 10 per cent "instant discount" on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, according to its website. The discount is "also applicable on EMI transactions", Flipkart mentioned on its website.



Under the Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart is offering the 32 GB variant of Motorola's E4 Plus smartphone at Rs 7,999, according to the company's website - flipkart.com.



Amazon Summer Sale by Amazon India



"With thousands of deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, TVs, Sports & Fitness and more, customers can shop from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in," according to a statement by Amazon India. Under the Amazon Summer Sale, the e-commerce company is offering deals on products of brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Blackberry, JBL, Bose, and LG, among others. Amazon India is also offering special discounts on devices such as Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and Kindle Paperwhite, its statement noted.





Customers making purchases above Rs 250 using digital wallet Amazon Pay can get an extra 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 300. ICICI Bank is offering an additional cashback of 10 per cent when on payments made through the bank's debit and credit cards, and EMIs.



Under the Summer Sale, Amazon India is offering up to Rs 5,000 off on Motorola smartphones, according to its website - amazon.in.



