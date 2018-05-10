Flipkart, Amazon India To Launch 3-Day Sales On May 13, Details Here While Flipkart has named the campaign 'Big Shopping Days', Amazon India christened it as 'Amazon Summer Sale'.

Flipkart and Amazon India have lined up three-day sales from Sunday. Both the e-commerce companies have announced separate sales from May 13 to May 16. Flipkart and Amazon India have time and again announced limited-period sales to attract customers by way of discounts on select products. Similarly scheduled sales are a reflection of the highly competitive mode adopted by the country's e-commerce market in recent years, say analysts. While Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce company, has named the campaign as ' Big Shopping Days ', Amazon India - the Indian arm of US-based e-tailer Amazon - christened it as 'Amazon Summer Sale'."Find the best deals from 13th-16th May. A sale so hot, no second thought," Amazon India said on microblogging site Twitter.Amazon India has announced a cashback of 10 per cent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. It has also announced 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 300 on Amazon Pay, a digital wallet service. The sale will include No Cost EMI and Exchange offers, according to Amazon India.Flipkart has announced "massive price drop on mobiles, electronics, TVs, fashion and more", according to the e-tailer's website - flipkart.com.Flipkart has announced a 10 per cent "instant discount" on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, according to its website. The discount is "also applicable on EMI transactions", Flipkart mentioned on its website.Meanwhile, Walmart Inc on Wednesday acquired a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion, marking the biggest acquisition for the US retailer till date. The deal values the 11-year old Flipkart at $20.8 billion. Brokerage Angel Broking said the deal will mark a new beginning in the e-commerce industry in India which will now be dominated by Amazon and Wal-Mart."Flipkart was already struggling to keep pace with the huge investments that Amazon was able to infuse into its India operations. Now the financial muscle of Walmart will be pitted against the deep pockets of Amazon and both are expected to invest heavily in back-end infrastructure and front end logistics," Angel Broking said in a note on Wednesday.