Walmart Likely To Announce $20-Billion Flipkart Deal Today: 10 Points

Flipkart controls nearly 40% of India's online retail market, showed estimates by researcher Forrester.

Walmart is expected to announce its much-anticipated deal today to buy a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, the Economic Times newspaper reported. The deal, likely to value Flipkart roughly at $18-20 billion, is likely to be the US retail giant's biggest acquisition, news agency Reuters had reported earlier. Google parent Alphabet Inc is likely to partner Walmart in the deal. Walmart is likely to own a roughly 60 per cent stake, while Alphabet will get about 15 per cent ownership of Flipkart, the report said, citing sources.