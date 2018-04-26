What Is SBI Multi-Option Deposit? Interest Rates, Loan Facility And Other Details

Your very own safe and convenient SBI Anywhere Personal App is now updated with new feature of opening an MOD (Multi Option Deposit) account. Download now: https://t.co/jBJTAFuALd#StateBankOfIndia#SBI#INB#MobileBanking#SBIAnywherePersonalApp#Banking#BankingApppic.twitter.com/6W45M1FH3C— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 25, 2018
Here's all you need to know to open a SBI multi option deposit scheme:
Amount: The minimum term or fixed deposit amount needed for MOD creation is Rs 10,000 and in multiple of Rs 1,000 each thereafter. However, there is no limit for a maximum term deposit amount for MOD creation.
Tenure: The minimum tenor is 1 year and maximum is 5 years.
Withdrawal: Premature withdrawal is allowed under MODS and for this, rules for TDR/STDR (term deposit/special term deposit) is applicable.
The rate of interest on MOD is same as those applicable on term deposits.
Interest rates on MODS
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
Tax deducted at source (TDS) is applicable on SBI's multi option deposit scheme.
Comments
Loan facility is also available under MODS. Further breaking of units when lien is marked on a particular account is not allowed. One can also nominate a nominee.
However, the customer has to maintain MAB (monthly average balance) in linked savings bank account. The system does not break MOD to do so.