What Is SBI Multi-Option Deposit? Interest Rates, Loan Facility And Other Details

Your very own safe and convenient SBI Anywhere Personal App is now updated with new feature of opening an MOD (Multi Option Deposit) account. Download now: https://t.co/jBJTAFuALd#StateBankOfIndia#SBI#INB#MobileBanking#SBIAnywherePersonalApp#Banking#BankingApppic.twitter.com/6W45M1FH3C