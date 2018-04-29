Airtel Allows You To Win An iPhone 8 Every Day In The IPL Season

One person stands a chance to win an iPhone 8 every day





Recently, Bharti Airtel announced the sale of Apple Watch Series 3 on its online store from May 11. Bharti Airtel said pre-registrations for Apple Watch Series 3 will commence on May 4. Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom company, also said Apple Watch Series 3 - with GPS and cellular features - will be available from May 11, 2018. Bharti Airtel said the cellular functions of the watch will work with the Airtel network. Series 3 or Apple Watch Series 3 is the third-generation of Apple Watch released in September 2017. Bharti Airtel also announced a "special introductory cellular trial" offer.