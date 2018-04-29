Airtel Allows You To Win An iPhone 8 Every Day In The IPL Season

If you take a selfie along with an Airtel 4G sim and share it on the social media, you stand a chance to win an iPhone 8, announces Bharti Airtel on its twitter handle. India's largest telecom provider Bharti Airtel has announced the offer to win an iPhone every day. To be able to win an iPhone 8, one need to simply follow four easy steps. At the outset, one need to first get an Airtel 4G sim. In the second step, one need to take a selfie with Airtel 4G sim. In the third step, you need to share it on your profile, and tag three friends and Airtel. One must use the hashtag #T20onAirtel4G while sharing it with Airtel.
Highlights
- Airtel allows users to win an iPhone 8 every day
- Users must take a selfie with Airtel 4G sim
- Airtel selfies must be shared on twitter, facebook or Instagram
If you do this, you stand a chance to win an iPhone 8, informed Airtel on its official twitter handle.
Users must share selfies of themselves and upload them on their handle of Instagram or on their wall on Facebook as public post or on their Twitter handle and tag @AirtelIndia with hashtag #T20onAirtel4G. Every day one eligible winner shall be informed of their win by Airtel through Facebook/ Twitter/ Instagram on Airtel's official page on the respective social media platform. The winner must respond within 24 hours with a confirmation and the required details. If unresponded, the next eligible person in the draw will be considered.
Seven winners will be chosen on the basis of the lucky draw algorithm using computer software. One winner will be announced every day.
Recently, Bharti Airtel announced the sale of Apple Watch Series 3 on its online store from May 11. Bharti Airtel said pre-registrations for Apple Watch Series 3 will commence on May 4. Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom company, also said Apple Watch Series 3 - with GPS and cellular features - will be available from May 11, 2018. Bharti Airtel said the cellular functions of the watch will work with the Airtel network. Series 3 or Apple Watch Series 3 is the third-generation of Apple Watch released in September 2017. Bharti Airtel also announced a "special introductory cellular trial" offer.