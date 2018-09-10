AirAsia India's 'Big Sale' Offer Extended, Flight Tickets Available From Rs 999

AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com.

AirAsia India has announced 48-hour extension to its 'Big Sale' offer. After the extension, the flight offer is available till September 11, 2018. Under this scheme, flight tickets are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999. The travel period of the offer starts on February 18, 2019 and ends on November 26, 2019, said the carrier on its official website- airasia.com. AirAsia India is available on flights flying to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Surat, and many more. Advance booking is required in order to avail the benefits of the offer, said AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 on flights flying from Bhubaneshwar to Kolkata, Kochi to Bengaluru, Kolkata to Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati to Imphal, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Bengaluru to Chandigarh, among others. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia India's sale are on flights flying from Kochi to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 1,699), Kolkata to Guwahati (starting at Rs 1,499), Goa to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 1,199), Hyderabad to Jaipur (starting at Rs 1,999), and many more.

(Advance booking is required in order to avail the benefits of the offer, said AirAsia India.)

AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. According to the carrier, a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

AirAsia India's offer is valid for new purchases only. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only. AirAsia India reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change fees, said AirAsia India.

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099.