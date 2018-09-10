NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,099 Rupees. Details Here

GoAir sale offer: The booking period on the sale offer starts from today and is valid till September 12, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: September 10, 2018 14:05 IST
GoAir Sale offer: However, tickets during the sale period are available on first come first basis.

GoAir has come up with a scheme under which it is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The booking period on the sale offer starts from today and is valid till September 12, 2018, it further said. The travel period under GoAir's sale also starts from today and is valid till September 30, 2018. However, tickets during the sale period are available on first come first basis, said the airline.

 

 

GoAir's schedule of flights: 

OriginDestinationFare
AhmedabadMumbaiRs 1,299
Ahmedabad DelhiRs 1,399
BagdograKolkataRs 1,399
BagdograDelhiRs 2,699
BagdograGuwahatiRs 1,099
BengaluruDelhiRs 2,299
BengaluruPuneRs 1,699
ChennaiMumbaiRs 1,699
DelhiLehRs 1,999
HyderabadDelhiRs 2,499
(source: goair.in)

Here are things to know about GoAir's new offer:

GoAir's offer is applicable across all the channels and the tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable. Date change, rebooking and refund charges are applicable as per the fare rules. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

This offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional offer. Group discount is not applicable on this offer. Offer is not applicable for infant booking. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets, said the airline.

Meanwhile, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class. One needs to travel before November 30, 2018 from Europe to India to avail the offer. On travelling from India to Europe, customers have to travel between October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018, to avail the discount.  

