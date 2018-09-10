GoAir Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 1,099 Rupees. Details Here

GoAir Sale offer: However, tickets during the sale period are available on first come first basis.

GoAir has come up with a scheme under which it is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The booking period on the sale offer starts from today and is valid till September 12, 2018, it further said. The travel period under GoAir's sale also starts from today and is valid till September 30, 2018. However, tickets during the sale period are available on first come first basis, said the airline.

Fares so low that you just have to #Go!

Fares starting at just Rs. 1099!

Hurry, book now! https://t.co/lMjS9WVGYU#BookNowGoNowpic.twitter.com/gV4qWOr8g8 — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) September 10, 2018

GoAir's schedule of flights:

Origin Destination Fare Ahmedabad Mumbai Rs 1,299 Ahmedabad Delhi Rs 1,399 Bagdogra Kolkata Rs 1,399 Bagdogra Delhi Rs 2,699 Bagdogra Guwahati Rs 1,099 Bengaluru Delhi Rs 2,299 Bengaluru Pune Rs 1,699 Chennai Mumbai Rs 1,699 Delhi Leh Rs 1,999 Hyderabad Delhi Rs 2,499 (source: goair.in)

Here are things to know about GoAir's new offer:

GoAir's offer is applicable across all the channels and the tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable. Date change, rebooking and refund charges are applicable as per the fare rules. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

This offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional offer. Group discount is not applicable on this offer. Offer is not applicable for infant booking. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets, said the airline.

Meanwhile, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class. One needs to travel before November 30, 2018 from Europe to India to avail the offer. On travelling from India to Europe, customers have to travel between October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018, to avail the discount.