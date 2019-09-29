Air India Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets, Details Here

Air India's latest offer is applicable for travel till March 31, 2020.

Air India is offering 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its 'Ghumo India Family Fare'. Bookings under the sale can be made till March 31, 2020, the state run-carrier said on its website- airindia.in. Air India has launched the new product in order to promote heritage sites and prominent tourist destination in India, where families travelling together will get discounted tickets, the airline said in a statement. The announcement from Air India comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: SpiceJet Announces 46 New Domestic Flights, Details Here)

Here are 10 things to know about Air India's discount offer:

1. Air India's latest offer is applicable for travel till March 31, 2020.

2. A minimum family of three and a maximum of six members on domestic return travel can avail this discount, the airline said.

3. The offer is vald for the family of a minimum of three members comprising of spouse, children and head of family.

4. The family must travel together for the entire journey to aval the offer, according to Air India's website.

5. The offer is not applicable on one way travel, Air India said.

6. The minimum stay should be for two days in order to avail this discount.

7. Proof of family identification such as passport, any other government issued document indicating the family members name, Aadhar Card etc is required to be checked at the time of ticketing

8. Individual photo identification will also be verified at the time of check-in, the airline said.

9. Normal fare rules are applicable for date change, cancellation and refund.

10. For booking tickets under this offer, customers are required to contact airline's office, travel agent or Air India call centre.

