Air India Announces New Flights, Details Here

National carrier Air India has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate non-stop flights on the Delhi-Doha route from October 29, 2019. The flights will be operated four times a week, the airline said on its official website- airindia.in. Additionally, Air India will commence operations from Mumbai to Nairobi with its non-stop flights four times a week from November 27, 2019. The announcement from Air India comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Last month, the carrier also introduced new flights on Delhi-Toronto and Delhi-Seoul routes.

Schedule of Air India's new flights starting from October 29:

Origin Destination Flight No. Departure Arrival Days of Operation Delhi Doha AI 971 19:50 pm 21:35 pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday Delhi Doha AI 971 20:50 pm 22:35 pm Friday Doha Delhi AI 972 19:50 pm 21:35 pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday Doha Delhi AI 972 23:35 pm 05:50 am Friday

Schedule of Air India's new flights starting from November 27:

Origin Destination Flight No. Departure Arrival Days of Operation Mumbai Nairobi AI 961 4:05 am 7:30 am Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday Nairobi Mumbai AI 962 9:00 am 17:30 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

In a separate announcement, Air India is offering 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its 'Ghumo India Family Fare'. Bookings under the sale can be made till March 31, 2020, the state run-carrier said. A minimum family of three and a maximum of six members on domestic return travel can avail this discount.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has announced the launch of 46 new non-stop flights on its domestic network. The new flights will start in phases starting October 27, 2019. Additionally, the carrier has also announced the on-boarding of Rajkot as its 54th destination on the domestic network with the introduction of a daily non-stop flight on the Mumbai-Rajkot route.

