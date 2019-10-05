NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Air India Announces New Flights, Details Here

The announcement from Air India comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Aviation | Edited by | Updated: October 05, 2019 16:25 IST
Last month, Air India introduced new flights on Delhi-Toronto and Delhi-Seoul routes.


National carrier Air India has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate non-stop flights on the Delhi-Doha route from October 29, 2019. The flights will be operated four times a week, the airline said on its official website- airindia.in. Additionally, Air India will commence operations from Mumbai to Nairobi with its non-stop flights four times a week from November 27, 2019. The announcement from Air India comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Last month, the carrier also introduced new flights on Delhi-Toronto and Delhi-Seoul routes.

Schedule of Air India's new flights starting from October 29:

OriginDestinationFlight No.DepartureArrivalDays of Operation
DelhiDohaAI 97119:50 pm21:35 pmTuesday, Thursday and Saturday
DelhiDohaAI 97120:50 pm22:35 pmFriday
DohaDelhiAI 97219:50 pm21:35 pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
DohaDelhiAI 97223:35 pm05:50 amFriday

(Source: airindia.in)

Schedule of Air India's new flights starting from November 27:

OriginDestinationFlight No.DepartureArrivalDays of Operation
MumbaiNairobiAI 9614:05 am7:30 amTuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday
NairobiMumbaiAI 9629:00 am17:30 pmTuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

(Source: airindia.in)

In a separate announcement, Air India is offering 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its 'Ghumo India Family Fare'. Bookings under the sale can be made till March 31, 2020, the state run-carrier said. A minimum family of three and a maximum of six members on domestic return travel can avail this discount.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has announced the launch of 46 new non-stop flights on its domestic network. The new flights will start in phases starting October 27, 2019. Additionally, the carrier has also announced the on-boarding of Rajkot as its 54th destination on the domestic network with the introduction of a daily non-stop flight on the Mumbai-Rajkot route. 



