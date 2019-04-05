NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Your Money

How To Update Aadhaar-Registered Mobile Number And Why You Need It

The UIDAI - the issuer of Aadhaar number as well as Aadhaar card - provides a range of services online through its self-service portal, uidai.gov.in.

Your Money | | Updated: April 05, 2019 09:07 IST
UIDAI Aadhaar: Aadhaar or UID is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI


The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of 12-digit personal identification numbers under the Aadhaar programme, offers a variety of services online. Through its “self-service portal”, uidai.gov.in, the UIDAI enables users to verify their Aadhaar number (UID), verify the email address or mobile number registered with Aadhaar, and lock or unlock the biometrics information associated with an Aadhaar, among other facilities. One of these online facilities on the UIDAI portal enables Aadhaar holders to download a digital copy of the Aadhaar card, which contains the 12-digit personal identification number along with other details.

Here's all you need to know about the role of the registered mobile number for using some of the online Aadhaar-related facilities provided by the UIDAI (through uidai.gov.in):

(Also read: How to change address given on Aadhaar card online)

Aadhaar-registered mobile number

The user is required to have a mobile number registered with the Aadhaar programme to be able to access Aadhaar services such as verification of Aadhaar number as well as the email/mobile number registered with Aadhaar and locking/unlocking of an individual's biometrics-related information on Aadhaar, according to the UIDAI's website, uidai.gov.in.

(Also read: Filed income tax return? How to verify it using Aadhaar)

How to download Aadhaar card using registered mobile number

On the UIDAI portal, the user is required to proceed by clicking on the “Download Aadhaar” link.

On the following page, the user is required to enter details such as the Aadhaar number, the enrolment ID (issued against enrolment to the Aadhaar programme) or the virtual ID.

After this step, a one-time passcode (OTP) is sent to the user on the registered mobile number (this is the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar programme). The user is required to enter this number in the given space and click on the “Verify and Download” option to proceed.

On successful completion of the process, the digital Aadhaar is downloaded on the device. The user can access the document by entering the password as per the instructions given by the UIDAI. 

How to update registered mobile number

In order to update a mobile number registered with Aadhaar (Aadhaar-registered mobile number), the user is required to visit an Aadhaar Kendra (Aadhaar centre), according to the UIDAI.



