You Can Change The Address Given On Aadhaar Card Online. Here's How To Do It

A visit to an Aadhaar centre is required for requesting a change in any other details than address

Did you know you can change the address given on your Aadhaar card online? The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues the 12-digit unique ID to individauls under the biometrics-based personal identification programme Aadhaar, provides a multitude of services online through its "self-service" portal, uidai.gov.in. One such online facility enables users to make changes to the address fed into the UIDAI's Aadhaar database using an OTP- or one-time passcode-based verification method through the person's registered mobile. (Also read: UIDAI says businesses need to pay up to Rs 20 for using Aadhaar services)

The address given on an Aadhaar card can be changed or updated online using an OTP-based process using the registered mobile number, according to the UIDAI. For changed in any other details fed into the UIDAI's Aadhaar database, the UID holder is required to visit an "Aadhaar Kendra" (Aadhaar centre).

You do not have to stand in queue to update address in Aadhaar, you can update it online (from: https://t.co/vzbz7EsNsq) with OTP received on your Registered Mobile Number. For any other update, visit Aadhaar Kendra. #AddMobileInAadhaarpic.twitter.com/HCdgd0k1hz Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 3, 2019

How to change address given on Aadhaar card online (through uidai.gov.in)

On the UIDAI's self-service portal, the user can request a change in the address details fed into an Aadhaar card in four steps. These steps, as listed by the UIDAI on its website, are:

Login with Aadhaar Address update request Upload documents Select BPO Service Provider and submit request.

Any resident with a registered mobile number can update address using the UIDAI's self-service portal, the Aadhaar-issuing authority noted, adding that the mobile number registered with Aadhaar is mandatory in order to use this facility, as the password for login is sent to this mobile number.

Documents required for change in Aadhaar address

The residents are required to upload a scanned image of either the original proof of address (PoA) or a self-attested copy of the document for making an update/correction request.

Some of the documents, which can be submitted as proof of address, listed by the UIDAI are: bank statement/Passbook, post office account statement/passbook, ration card, voter ID, driving licence, government photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by a PSU and marriage certificate (containing address) issued by the government. Additionally, the applicant can also submit up to three months old electricity, water, telephone landline and gas connections bills, property tax receipt and credit card statement, according to the UIDAI website.

"Submission of information for update does not guarantee update of Aadhaar data. The information submitted is subject to verification and validation," the UIDAI mentions on its portal.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.