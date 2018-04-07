Update Aadhaar Details Securely Via TOTP: What Is TOTP, Its Features, Advantages Over OTPs Besides the TOTP, there are a host of other features of mAadhaar. These include locking or unlocking of biometric details

mAadhaar is UIDAI's utility to carry aadhaar eKYC details in a smartphone



There are various features of mAadhaar such as profile download on the android smartphone, locking or unlocking of biometric details and TOTP generation.



The virtual aadhaar (mAadhaar) card allows you to make changes in your profile via a TOTP. The time-based one-time password or TOTP is generated by an algorithm and is valid only for 30 seconds. The TOTP is an 8-digit long numeric string. The TOTP is a way to circumvent the traditional SMS based OTP. The most crucial weakness that is addressed by the temporary OTPs is that user will not be dependent on mobile network for the sms delivery. TOTP is an example of a hash-based message authentication code.



The TOTP is generated in mobile application mAadhaar. Time-based one-time passwords are commonly used for two-factor authentication and have seen growing adoption by cloud application providers.



Besides the TOTP, there are a host of other features of mAadhaar. These include biometric locking or unlocking of biometric details. This is allowed to enable the biometric authentication by locking biometrics data.



To be able to configure, you can download mAadhaar android mobile application. You can create new resident profile. You can navigate to the TOTP (temporary one time password) page view. As the TOTP is visible, it is valid for 30 seconds.



The Aadhaar card number is a mandatory unique identity for all citizens of this country. The central government has already made it imperative for the citizens to link their Aadhaar card number to most essential services such as bank accounts, financial products, mutual fund schemes, permanent account numbers (PAN), phone numbers, among others.



Meanwhile, several petitions have been filed against the compulsory linking of Aadhaar card number with these utilities. Because of these court battles, Aadhaar linking deadlines with several schemes have been extended on numerous occasions.



The Supreme Court, on March 14, extended 31 March deadline for linking various services to Aadhaar till it delivers its judgment on aadhaar's constitutional validity. Most recently, the government extended the deadline to link Aadhaar card number with PAN card to June 30. This was the fourth time that the deadline for linking aadhaar to PAN cars was extended.



