Profit

Aadhaar Linking Deadlines For Social Welfare, Small Savings Schemes Extended

Both decisions come a day after government extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with permanent account number for the fourth time till June 30.

Economy | | Updated: March 28, 2018 22:16 IST
The earlier deadline to link Aadhaar card numbers with social security schemes was March 31.

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline to link Aadhaar card numbers with social welfare schemes as well as small savings schemes like public provident fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) etc. Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is required to be linked with multiple services but has been facing trouble on privacy concerns. Various petitions have been filed against the mandatory linking of Aadhaar card numbers with bank accounts, financial products, permanent account number (PAN), social security schemes like pension and cooking gas etc. That is why the various deadlines for linking Aadhaar with other services are getting extended.
Here are five things you should know about extension of Aadhaar linking deadline with social welfare and small savings schemes:
  1. The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with the disbursal of benefits including subsidies under the social welfare schemes by three more months, till June 30, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service.
  3. Separately, the Finance Ministry said it has decided to extend submission of Aadhaar details for small savings scheme investors until further orders.
  4. Both decisions came a day after the government extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with permanent account number (PAN) for the fourth time till June 30.
  5. The Supreme Court had earlier this month extended the deadline for linking of various services with Aadhaar till it delivers its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the biometrical identification scheme. (With Agency Inputs)


