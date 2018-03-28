Aadhaar Linking Deadlines For Social Welfare, Small Savings Schemes Extended

The earlier deadline to link Aadhaar card numbers with social security schemes was March 31.

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline to link Aadhaar card numbers with social welfare schemes as well as small savings schemes like public provident fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) etc. Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is required to be linked with multiple services but has been facing trouble on privacy concerns. Various petitions have been filed against the mandatory linking of Aadhaar card numbers with bank accounts, financial products, permanent account number (PAN), social security schemes like pension and cooking gas etc. That is why the various deadlines for linking Aadhaar with other services are getting extended.