Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended For Another Quarter

As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar card numbers.

The deadline for linking of Aadhaar card and Permanent Account Number (PAN) was today further extended to June 30 from March 31, the government said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body of the tax department, extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline from the current last date of March 31, stated a report by Press Trust of India. The order said the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing income tax returns is being extended after "consideration of the matter".