Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended For Another Quarter

Aadhaar-PAN linking: Earlier deadlines for linking the two were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year.

Economy | | Updated: March 27, 2018 20:30 IST
As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar card numbers.

The deadline for linking of Aadhaar card and Permanent Account Number (PAN) was today further extended to June 30 from March 31, the government said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body of the tax department, extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline from the current last date of March 31, stated a report by Press Trust of India. The order said the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing income tax returns is being extended after "consideration of the matter".
Here are five things to know about the extension of Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline:
  1. The latest CBDT order comes after the Supreme Court recently extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with various other services. (Also Read: From Aadhaar To PAN Card, List Of Documents You Can Store On DigiLocker)
  2. However, the government has now made the quoting of Aadhaar card, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), mandatory for filing income tax returns as well as obtaining a new PAN. (Also Read: UIDAI To Roll Out Face ID From July 1 For Aadhaar Authentication - 5 Points)
  3. Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar card number, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. (Also Read: Aadhaar For Children- Five Things To Know About Blue Coloured Baal Aadhaar)
  4. As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar card numbers. (Also Read: 'Absolutely No Breach Of Aadhaar Database' - Read UIDAI's Full Statement On Report Of Data Leak)
  5. The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year. (With Agency Inputs)


