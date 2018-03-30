Aadhaar Card: How To Update Address, Check Authentication History, Retrieve UID, Get Virtual ID Online The UIDAI has classified its online facilities into three categories - Aadhaar enrolment, Aadhaar update and other services.

The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India provides several facilities related to Aadhaar card online, through its self-service portal - uidai.gov.in. The UIDAI - the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number as well as Aadhaar card - has classified these online facilities broadly into three categories, according to its website. These Aadhaar enrolment, Aadhaar update and other services. Most of these facilities work on a One-Time Passcode- or OTP-based method, wherein an SMS is sent to the user's mobile number registered with Aadhaar.Here's how you can use five essential facilities through the UIDAI website:: Users can request an update or correction in their address fed into the Aadhaar system through the UIDAI portal. This facility is meant for Aadhaar holders, those who have already enrolled for Aadhaar. The online facility - which can be accessed by clicking on 'Address Update Request (Online)' on the UIDAI portal - lets users to request a change or updation in the address in four steps: Login with Aadhaar, Address Update Request, Upload Documents, and Select BPO Service Provider/submit request. Any resident with a registered mobile number can update the address - fed into the Aadhaar system - using this portal, according to the UIDIA website.: Those who have made a request online to change the address given on Aadhaar have another important facility provided by the UIDAI. The portal lets such users track the status of their request. This facility can be accessed through the 'Check Status - Updation done Online' link on the UIDAI portal. The user is required to enter his or her Aadhaar number and the serial number of the update request to avail this facility, according to the UIDAI website.r: The UIDAI portal also enables users to retried their lost Aadhaar number (UID) or Aadhaar enrolment ID. The user is required to enter his or her registered mobile number to be able to use this service, according to the UIDAI website. This is the number declared by an individual at the time of Aadhaar enrolment. Users can also get their Aadhaar number, or Unique Identity Number (UID), on their mobile number through the UIDAI portal. The user is required to enter the Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID) as well as the registered mobile number to use this UIDAI facility, which can be accessed by clicking on 'Get Aadhaar on Mobile Number' on the UIDAI portal.: An online facility by the UIDAI allows users to generate a 16-digit virtual ID or VID. The UIDAI had in January this year introduced a new way to secure biometric details of the citizens. The temporary, 16-digit Virtual ID can be used by Aadhaar holders for authentication.: The Aadhaar issuing body also provided an online facility on its portal that lets users access the history of Aadhaar authentication performed on their UID. That means you can find information on how many times has Aadhaar authentication been taken up against your UID. The user can subsequently compare the details fetched by the UIDAI facility with the details available with him or her, to detect any undesired instances.Meanwhile, the government recently extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with social welfare schemes as well as small savings schemes such as PPF and NSC.