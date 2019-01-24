Yes Bank Names Deutsche Bank's Ravneet Gill As CEO To Replace Rana Kapoor

Yes Bank posted a 7 per cent fall in third-quarter net profit as it set aside higher provisions.

Yes Bank said it won central bank approval to appoint Deutsche Bank India head Ravneet Singh Gill as the successor to controversial incumbent chief executive Rana Kapoor, sending the private sector lender's shares up sharply. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Mr Gill for joining Yes Bank by March 1, the lender said in a statement, adding that the Board will meet on January 29 to finalise the interim transition.

The announcement follows a months-long tussle with the central bank over Mr Kapoor's tenure at the firm that has triggered a plunge in Yes Bank's stock and caused several resignations from its board.

The RBI denied Mr Kapoor an extension to his term twice last year without giving a reason for the decision and asked Yes Bank to find a new CEO by February 1.

Shares of Yes Bank surged as much as 19.1 per cent after the announcement in their sharpest intra-day jump since September 2013. They ended 9.2 per cent higher.

Net profit fell to Rs 1,002 crore ($140.73 million) in the three months to December 31 from Rs 1,077 crore a year earlier. That missed analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,060 crore, according to data from Refinitiv.