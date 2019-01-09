NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Yes Bank Says Candidates Finalised For CEO Appointment To Replace Rana Kapoor

The private sector bank will now seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the CEO appointment, it said in a statement.

Yes Bank was asked by the central bank to find a new CEO by February 1


Yes Bank said on Wednesday it has finalised the potential candidates for the position of chief executive officer to replace the incumbent Rana Kapoor, but did not disclose names.

The private sector bank will now seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the CEO appointment, and will make the relevant disclosures after the RBI's approval, the lender said in a statement.

Yes Bank's governance was thrown into question in September when the RBI asked Mr Kapoor to step down by the end of January, sending its stock plunging and causing several resignations from its board.

The central bank had asked the lender to find a new CEO by February 1.

