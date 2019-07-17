Wipro Reports Profit Of Rs 2,388 Crore In June Quarter

IT major Wipro on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,387.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, meeting analysts' expectations. That marked a decrease of 3.86 per cent compared to its net profit of Rs 2,483.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts had on an average expected a net profit of Rs 2,324 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, news agency Reuters reported.

In a regulatory filing after market hours on Wednesday, Wipro said its revenue stood at Rs 14,716.1 crore for the quarter, marking a fall of 1.93 per cent compared to Rs 15,006.3 crore the previous quarter.

Wipro shares ended 0.06 per cent higher at Rs 260.20 apiece on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement by the company, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index, which finished up 0.22 per cent.

