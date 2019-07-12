Infosys Q1 Net Profit At Rs 3,802 Crore; Raises Revenue Growth Guidance

Infosys, the country's second largest software services company, reported net profit of Rs 3,802 crore in April-June period, down 6.76 per cent from the previous quarter but raised its revenue growth guidance for the current financial year to 8.5-10 per cent from 7.5-9.5 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing.

Profit was better than estimates as analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-based company to report a net profit of Rs 3,705 crore, according news agency Reuters.

Infosys' revenue from operations rose 1.22 per cent to Rs 21,803 crore from Rs 21,539 crore. In dollar terms, Infosys revenue grew 2.3 per cent to $3,131 million. Its revenue in terms of constant currency grew 2.8 per cent on sequential basis, Infosys said.

In the first quarter digital revenues came in at $1,119 million and comprised 35.7 per cent of total revenues and registered year-on-year growth of 41.9 per cent and sequential growth of 8.6 per cent in constant currency, Infosys said.

Infosys in the current quarter guided for FY20 revenue growth guidance range to 8.5-10 per cent in constant currency raising its guidance from 7.5-9.5 per cent.

On the operational front, Infosys' operating profit or EBIT came in at $642 million and operating profit margin was 20.5 per cent. The company has maintained its FY 20 operating margin guidance range of 21 -23 per cent.

"We had a strong start to FY 20 with constant currency growth accelerating to 12.4 per cent on year over year basis and digital revenue growth of 41.9 per cent. This was achieved through our consistent client focus and investments which have strengthened our client relationships", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys.

"Consequently, we are raising our revenue guidance for the year from 7.5-9.5 per cent to 8.5-10," Mr Parekh added.

In the June quarter, the company signed large deals worth $2.7 billion, Infosys said in an earnings release.

